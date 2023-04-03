Japan’s large manufacturers’ sentiment drops to 2-year low

Japan’s large manufacturers’ business confidence worsened in December, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said in its quarterly Tankan survey report on Monday.

According to the BOJ, sentiment dropped for the fifth consecutive quarter to its lowest level in more than two years, owing to higher costs for raw materials amid a possible global economic slowdown.

The key index measuring confidence among companies dropped to 1 from 7 in December, the BOJ said, with the reading coming in lower than median market forecast and marking the lowest level since minus-10 logged in December 2020.— Xinhua