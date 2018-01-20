Japanese sit-in in Okinawa to block building of US base

Tokyo

Japanese people have staged a sit-in protest, trying to obstruct the construction of a new American base on the southern island of Okinawa, which has been rife with anti-US sentiment for years. On Friday, the protesters tried to block 80 trucks carrying building materials on an access road, prompting police to intervene and break up the sit-down demonstration.

“Under the democratic fundamental principle which is an ‘election,’ the people of Okinawa said we don’t need the base,” said protester Shinichi Mura. “Unfortunately the Japanese government doesn’t think of Japanese people as the priority.”

The locals are concerned about potential noise pollution, and safety and environmental hazards.

The Japanese and US governments have pursued the relocation of the Futenma air base to the less populated Henoko coastal area in the Okinawa city of Nago, saying the plan is “the only solution” to address noise problems and accident risks.

Many Okinawans, however, want the base to be relocated outside the prefecture. According to the relocation plan, the state-of-the-art airbase will be built in the waters off the island over the next five years to replace the Futenma base.—Agencies