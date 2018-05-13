Japanese premier confers Order on Sheikh Mohammed of Oman

Tokyo

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Bahwan, chairman of Saud Bahwan Group and chairman of the Omani-Japanese Friendship Association (OJFA) has been conferred with ‘The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star’.

The Order and the appreciation certificate has been handed over to Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Bahwan by Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister. After receiving the Order, Sheikh Mohammed met with Emperor Akihito of Japan.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Emperor Akihito and Shinzo Abe for conferring the Order on him.

He also thanked the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Mitsugu Saito, Ambassador of Japan to Oman and H E Khalid bin Hashil al Meselhi, Oman’s Ambassador to Japan for their contribution to the success of his visit to Tokyo.—Agencies.