Japanese PM to visit Tehran

TEHRAN : Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a state visit to Iran in July as Tokyo is seeking to strengthen economic ties with Tehran. Kyodo news agency in a report on Friday said that if the visit was made it would be the first visit to Iran by a Japanese prime minister in the past 40 years. In 1978, then Japanese prime minister Takeo Fukuda had visited Iran. In September 2017, Abe and Rouhani met each other on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Besides other issues, Tokyo is trying to strengthen its economic ties with Iran as one of the major producers of natural gas and oil in the world. It is said that Abe’s Tehran visit would be a part of his tour of Europe and Middle East in mid July. He is scheduled to visit Belgium and France and then travel to the Middle East..

Related