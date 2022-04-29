Japanese PM greets Shehbaz on 70th anniversary of Pak-Japan relations

The Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, on the auspicious occasion of the anniversary day when Japan and Pakistan officially established diplomatic relations on April 28 seventy years ago, has conveyed his congratulatory remarks to celebrate the 70 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

In the message, Honorable KISHIDA Fumio, the Prime Minister of Japan has extended his congratulations to Honorable Shehbaz Sharif on his assumption of office as Prime Minister.

PM KISHIDA also congratulates the people of both Japan and Pakistan for successful seventy years of their bilateral relations.

Japan established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on 28th April, 1952, the very day when the San Francisco Peace Treaty went into effect and Japan regained its independence.

Today marks exactly 70 years since then, and I am very pleased to celebrate this milestone with all of you. Japan and Pakistan have nurtured friendly relations over the years, extending support to each other when in need, said PM Kishida. INP