ISLAMABAD – A Japanese climber died and another sustained injuries when they were hit by a rock while scaling an unclaimed mountain in northern Pakistan.

Shinji Tamura and Semba Takayasu were taking part in an expedition organized by a local tour company in Andaq, an official of the Alpine Club of Pakistan told media.

The expedition was launched to climb never-scaled mountain called Virgin Peak (19,029 feet tall).

Reports said Tamura slipped and fell at an altitude of 5,380 meters (17,650 feet) while trying to summit the mountain on Friday.

Semba Takayasu, who was injured in the incident, told international publication that he managed to reach back the base camp to seek help from local authorities after they were presumably hit by rock.

The Alpine Club official said a search operation was immediately launched to search Shinji Tamura but rescue teams failed to find him until Monday when the operation was called off, declaring the death of the Japanese mountaineer.