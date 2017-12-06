Japanese media delegation meets Nasser Janjua

A Japanese media delegation on Tuesday met with National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt. General Nasser Janjua. Besides promotion of bilateral ties between Japan and Pakistan, overall regional security environment also came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

Nasser Janjua warmly welcomed the guest and said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relation with Japan. The delegates sought NSA’s opinion on different current issues including China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), Zarb-e-Azb and Pak-Afghan relation.

NSA briefed the delegation on overall security perspective of the region and on the positive role of Pakistan had played for maintenance of sustainable peace in the region. The delegation is expected to visit Peshawar, Quetta,Gwadar and Karachi during this week. APP

