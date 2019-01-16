Japanese Martial Arts show continues to attract visitors at PNCA

An exhibition of Japanese Martial Arts is continued to attract visitors here at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) featuring “The Spirit of Budo, The History of Japan’s Martial Arts.”

The event has been jointly organized by PNCA and the Japan Foundation for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to witness the evolution over more than one thousand years of Japanese martial arts from battlefield combat techniques called “Bujutsu” to popular sports or physical exercise to train the body and cultivate the spirit, which is called “Budo”.

The show is a traveling exhibition and has been to many countries before coming to Pakistan for the second time. The exhibit features reproductions of bows and arrows, elaborate helmets, armory and swords traditionally used in Budo which is literally translated to martial arts but attaches more importance to spiritual aspect of cultivation of oneself through developing both body and soul.

The special feature of this exhibition is that it shows the historical developments of Japanese martial arts from the 8th century to the 19th century through which visitors can see how the spirit of martial arts is still inherent in the daily lives of the Japanese people today.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp