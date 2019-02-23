Japanese govt funded project for special children opens

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Funded by government of Japan, grass roots assistance project for provision of a school bus especially for the intellectually challenged students of Fukuoka School was inaugurated here on Friday.

The government of Japan under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program had provided financial assistance of US$80,236 to Lahore Association Pakistan, a non-governmental organization, for implementing this project.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. embassy of Japan in Pakistan, Mr. Yusuke Shindo, in a ceremony handed over the keys of school bus to the management of Lahore Association Pakistan and also exchanged views with the special students and staff of the Fukuoka School.

The government of Japan had extended this financial assistance in year 2016 for the provision of transportation facility in Fufuoka School where 50 intellectually challenged students receive special education, speech therapy and life skills training.

Earlier, a small van could accommodate only 25 students of the school for their pick and drop. To overcome the challenge of safe transportation facility for the students, the Government of Japan has contributed US$80,236 for the purchase of a new school bus to ensure that children with special needs have access to safe transportation facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yusuke Shindo congratulated the special children, their parents and the NGO representatives for the successful completion of this project. He emphasized upon the need of creating conducive environment where children especially intellectually challenged get an opportunity to use their true potential in the society.

