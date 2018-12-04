Japanese Govt confers prestigious award upon: Dr Amin

Staff Reporter

The Government of Japan has conferred the prestigious decoration, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette upon Dr. Muhammad Amin of Pakistan in recognition of his significant contributions for promoting Japan-Pakistan relations by establishing linkages between the two countries through language and literature.

The Decoration Conferment ceremony was held today at the official residence of H.E. Mr. Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. On behalf of the Government of Japan, Ambassador Kurai conferred decoration upon Dr. Muhammad Amin. The ceremony was attended by the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr. Amin.

Dr. Muhammad Amin went on the Japanese Government’s MEXT scholarship to Japan in 1971 and afterwards obtained a PhD degree in Sociology from the Waseda University Tokyo. A well versed and fluent in Japanese language, Dr. Amin earned the title of being the first person ever to produce “Japan to Urdu Dictionary” in 1988. Dr. Amin is an author of 35 books and many of which are related to Japanese language, literature and culture. He is also known as a pioneer in Urdu Haiku and a collection of his Haiku poetry published in 1981 is regarded as the first creative Haiku book in Urdu language.

H.E. Mr. Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, while speaking on the occasion congratulated Dr. Amin for receiving this prestigious decoration by the Government of Japan which is an acknowledgement of his dedicated efforts for the promotion of Japan Pakistan relations.

Ambassador said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan in 1952, the mutual cooperation has been steadily growing between both the nations in economic, political and cultural forums.

