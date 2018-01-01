Japanese foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Jan. 3-4: FM

ISLAMABAD : Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will visit Pakistan on January 3-4 to hold wide ranging talks with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on bilateral issues, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Both sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interests. Foreign Minister Kono will also pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, a foreign ministry statement said.

“Foreign Minister Kono’s visit will help further cement our bilateral ties,” the statement said.

The foreign ministry said high-level bilateral visits have been a major component of this relationship.

“Japan has also been a major development partner of Pakistan. It has played an important role in the socio-economic development of the country,” the foreign ministry said.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952, Pakistan-Japan relations have steadily progressed in political, economic, trade and other fields,” it said.

Orignally published by NNI