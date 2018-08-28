Japanese FM due today

Kazuyuki Nakane, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will arrive here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

During his stay in Islamabad, he will meet the leadership of the Government of Pakistan and discuss matters of mutual interest as well as bilateral relations.

The Minister will also witness the signing ceremony of economic development assistance projects to Pakistan by the Government of Japan, says a press release issued here by the Japanese Embassy.— INP

