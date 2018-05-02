Japanese envoy for mitigation of drought, flooding propensity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An international two days workshop on “Collective Community Action for Eco-watershed Mitigation to Floods and Droughts.” was held with the collaboration of Soil and Water Conservation Institute Chakwal and UNESCO (United Nation Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) here on Tuesday. Ambassador Japan Hiroshi Inomata was the Chief Guest.

Dr. Yousaf Zafar Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Islamabad, Dr. Abid Mehmood Director General Agricultural Research, Dr. Ahmad Kamal Director Federal Flood Control. Participants also attended and addressed the event.

Ambassador Japan said during his address that natural disasters are hazardous to lives and resources. He said that to cope with these natural disasters it is necessary to provide awareness at all levels. Training of youth is more necessary even to students of primary and secondary schools. A holistic approach towards risk management is required by all communities to reduce disaster risks such as floods and droughts by co-designing and co-implementing of disaster management actions through co-learning. To mitigate drought and flooding propensity in Pakistan, both the government and the affected communities have to work together to adapt and adopt best management practices (BMPs) in agriculture, forestry, land-use planning, water resources management, and urbanization.

Dr Shahbaz Khan Director UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science in Asia and the Pacific Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Director Soil and Water Conservation Research Institute Chakwal and Chief Representative Yasuhiro Tojo gave Media Briefing.

Dr. Shahbaz Khan Director UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science in Asia and the Pacific said that the Collective Community Action (CCA) can play a vital role to mitigate damage potential and increase coping capacity of both drought and flood extremes by providing support to decision makers and to end users such as local authorities, non-governmental organizations and disaster prevention officers.

As a response to the 2010 devastating floods in Pakistan, UNESCO in cooperation with the Government of Japan has started a major project, “Strategic strengthening of flood Warning & Management Capacity of Pakistan” from July 2011 to September 2014 for improving the flood forecasting and early warning system of the country.

Under this project, International Centre for Water Hazard and Risk Management (ICHARM)/PWRI under the auspices of UNESCO and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have developed a model “Indus IFAS” and installed it at FFD Lahore for test operation in 2014. This model forecast the amount of rainfall in specific location.

He said that the UNESCO and Japan Govt. trained the Engineers of Pakistan to manage these natural disasters like floods and droughts. He said that according to estimates there might be severe water scarcity in future so it is necessary to make water reservoirs. He also said increase in forest can reduce the risk of floods and soil erosion.

The Phase – II of the Flood Project aims to continue the capacity development of relevant Pakistan agencies (Federal, Provincial Irrigation Departments, and so forth) regarding flood management, especially forecasting, warning and hazard analysis and to strengthen the human resource development in Pakistan through the project activities.