Japanese envoy for diversified Pak-Japan trade, economic relations

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai, Thursday, highlighted that Japan would continue working with Pakistan in order to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan. He endorsed a proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations.

In a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here Japanese Ambassador endorsed Japan’s commitment towards prosperous Pakistan and assured that Japan would accelerate collaboration with Pakistan in uplifting Pakistan’s education, Information Technology and energy sectors.

He further added that Pakistan was an important pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.

Takashi Kurai also congratulated Asad Qaiser on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed genial relations validated by trade and cooperation between the two nations. Referring to Pak-Japan vigorous relations, he added that both the countries stood with each other side by side when faced with challenges.

Asad Qaiser also noted the long history of economic and development cooperation between the two countries. He said that Japan and Pakistan does not only share the same Continent but also the same values of democracy and human freedom.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and wants to further strengthen them. He also called for enhancing collaboration between business communities of both the countries for their mutual benefit.

The Speaker outlined that Pakistan is pursuing a policy of cooperation with all the countries and Japan stands prominently in Pakistan’s aspirations for cooperation.

While discussing technical assistance to Pakistan from Japan, the speaker showed his keen interest for support and collaboration of Pakistani universities and technical education centers with Japanese universities.

