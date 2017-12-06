Japanese Emperor’s birthday celebrated

A colourful event was hosted by Japanese Consulate in Karachi to celebrate 84th birth day of Japan’s Emperor Akihito, at a local hotel, which was largely attended by businessmen, politicians, parliamentarians, diplomats, government officials, journalists and prominent personalities from Sindh and Balochistan including Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ms. Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani and Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro.

The guests enjoyed the hospitality of Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomura and his diplomatic team, and took keen interest in Japanese literature and culture displayed at this event on Monday late evening. It was decorated with a plenty of Japanese cultural flavours with performance and serving of Japanese dishes including sushi, tempura and sake.

The rice culture, scenic photos and image videos about Japan were displayed. Also, five Ikebana groups showcased beautiful flower arrangements and the Pakistan Bonsai Society exhibited Bonsai (Japanese art of growing a miniature tree in a container) around the venue.

Japanese Consul General, in his welcome speech, told that Japanese Emperor’s birth day actually falls on December 23 but it was being celebrated by Japan’s missions before as most of Japanese diplomats posted round the world would be on leave to join grand celebrations of their Emperor in their home country.

He said Japan’s Emperor would step down from the highest symbolic position on 23rd December 2019, on his 86th birth-day and his successor, the Crown Prince, would replace him. The Consul General conveyed his best wishes for the Emperor.—APP

