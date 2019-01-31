Japanese delegation shows interest in leather sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A Japanese delegation from Japan Gloves Industry Association (JGIA) led by CEO Tomokuni Co Ltd., Seiji Tomokuni visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and showed keen interest in exploring and launching their business in the leather market of the province.

During the meeting, the Japanese delegation told that it’s their first visit to Pakistan and they are delighted to witness the hospitality extended to them by all the organizations they have visited.

They said we are glad to see the technological advancements prevailing in Pakistan.

They revealed that there is a great potential to develop strong business relations between the two countries especially in leather, leather goods and gloves fields. Their visit aims at exploring the leather market and explore further opportunities for expanding mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Japan.

CEO PBIT, Mr. Burana welcomed the esteemed delegation and briefed them about the business friendly environment in Pakistan particularly in Punjab.

While emphasizing the trade statistics that have been increasing over the years, he stressed the need for developing strong B2B contacts between the businessmen of Pakistan and Japan to enhance business collaboration between the two friendly countries.

Furthermore, there is a wide scope for joint ventures between Pakistan and Japan by modernization and upgradation of existing leather industry through transfer of technology and financial assistance to enrich market shares in the leather exporting community.

Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment, Punjab Mr. Nadeem-ur-Rehman expressed optimism that our government is eager to exploit the potential of socio-economic development to its fullest by enhancing B2B linkages and business relations. Comprised of 79 glove manufacturers concentrated primarily in Kagawa Prefecture’s Higashi-Kagawa City, Japan’s sole regional center of glove production, the Japan Gloves Industry Association (JAGA) represents over 90% of glove production across the nation. Currently, Kagawa is not limited simply to the production of gloves, it has expanded to become all-encompassing production center for all forms of fashion accessories.

The delegation comprised of representatives from various companies named Hashisen Co., Ltd, Daiko Corporation, uroda, Liugoo, Nishikawa and Atlas.

Share on: WhatsApp