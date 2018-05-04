Japanese companies keen to invest in Pakistan: CG

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura told that after betterment in security situation Japanese companies are coming back to Pakistan, many companies have already come back and numbers of other are ready to find opportunities in Pakistan. He was addressing a meeting here at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

President of KATI Tariq Malik, Senior Vice President Salman Aslan, Vice President Junaid Naqi, Head of KATI’s Standing committee on Diplomatic affairs Masood Naqi, Chairman and CEO KITE DMC Zubair Chaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Ghazanfar Ali Khan and others also expressed their views on the occasion.

Prior to this President KATI Tariq Malik Welcomed the Consul General of Japan and briefed him about Korangi Industrial Area. While addressing to office bearers of KATI CG Isomura said that security situation was getting better, keeping this in view many of Japnese companies came back to Pakistan and many other are willing to come here for new startups.

He told that large manufacturers of Automotive and food sectors have reestablish their activities and many of small countries are looking forward their space in Pakistan. He said that Japan is investing in social welfare, Health and education and other sectors in Pakistan.

He told the meeting that a high level economic policy dialogue has been started between both countries. The CG also said that he is ready to play any possible role to strengthen ties between private sectors of both countries. He said that JICA and JETRO were playing a functional and proactive role. Tariq Malik said that trade between Japan and Pakistan has been stuck on a certain level and there is a lot of potential to bring it on higher levels. Masood Naqi said urges that Japan should come forward to invest in infrastructure projects. He said government-to- government economic relation of Pakistan and Japan was very much consistent but we need to focus on private sector. Zubair Chhaya said that we are ready to provide investment opportunities to Japan in Korangi Industrial Area’s development projects, especially water cleaning and firefighting projects.