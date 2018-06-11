Japanese companies can work in CPEC related projects: Envoy

Pakistan, Japan can push trade to new heights

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai has said that vast potential of economic cooperation exists between the two countries.

Both countries can cooperate in the vendor industry, agriculture while the Japanese companies can also work in different projects under the CPEC, he said.

He said this while speaking at an Iftar dinner held in honour of the President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour.

Takashi Kurai said that different Japanese companies are also considering investment in Karachi.

The diplomat noted that JVs in the vendor industry will benefit Pakistan and the auto sector of Japan while cooperation in the field of agriculture and high-tech industry will be beneficial.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan should improve the investment environment and expressed his intention to make the best efforts to introduce Pakistani goods and services in Japan.

He invited FPCCI to take part in Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 being held under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.

Speaking at the occasion, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said that Pakistan and Japan enjoy cordial relations and they have similar views on the majority of the international issues.

Both nations must cooperate to boost SME sector which will improve production, increase jobs and boost revenue, he said.

He noted that Japan has always helped Pakistan to overcome challenges and she considers Islamabad an important ally in the region.

Vice Presidents of the FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Karim Aziz Malik and Tariq Haleem, former president of the Apex chamber Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail, Adeel Rauf, Yasir Sheikh, Ahmed Aziz Bilour and Amna Malik were also present on the occasion.

They discussed issues of Pakistan’s economy, trade and investment between Pakistan and Japan, measures to strengthen bilateral economic relations and to promote investment and export, and economic cooperation.