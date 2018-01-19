Japanese calendars exhibition at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Staff Reporter

Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has organized Japanese Calendars Exhibition 2018 at the Rawalpindi Arts Council. The exhibition will continue until January 27, 2018. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, on Thursday inaugurated the exhibition together with other guests. The exhibition will remain open for the public till Saturday next.

Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organized by the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, which is very popular among the people of Pakistan. This year, around 114 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association, Tokyo and various Japanese companies. The calendars displayed feature various themes related to the Japanese traditional and contemporary arts, sports, automobiles, nature, cultural heritage, architecture and so on. Since every calendar is a piece of art, the Japan Calendar Association has tried their best to attract viewers through different subjects and mediums. The exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio- cultural development of Japan spread over centuries, but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese printing technology.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan. The purpose of the exhibition is to share various aspects of Japanese culture and lifestyle with the people of Pakistan through this exhibition, said the ambassador.

Ambassador Kurai said that it is a common practice in Japan to send calendars to exchange New Year’s greetings and that calendars here will be given to the visitors as gifts through lucky draw. He expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by the Rawalpindi Arts Council for holding this exhibition.

Most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly. After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the Embassy.