Japanese Calendars Exhibition kicks off at RAC

Staff Reporter

The annual Japanese Calendars Exhibition kicked off here Thursday at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), under auspices of the Embassy of Japan.

This year, around 95 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies.

Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities which is very popular among the people of Pakistan. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, accompanied by former director of RAC, Naheed Manzoor and present Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan.

“Our purpose is to introduce various aspects of Japan to the people of Pakistan. The calendars put here today showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary arts, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana,” Ambassador Kurai said.

Kurai further added that today’s exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan, but also exhibits the aesthetic features by Japanese calendar artists.

“By looking at these calendars, the visitors can imagine Japan so near to their eyes even if it’s far way” the ambassador said.

He informed that nearly all the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly.

After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the embassy, RAC officials told. Naheed Manzoor, while addressing at the occasion said relations of Pakistan and Japan are exemplary and this event has become historic adding people of twin cities usually waited for the exhibition round the year. The exhibition will continue till December 28, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for the general public.

