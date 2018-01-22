Japanese Calendars exhibition attracting large crowds

Rawalpindi

Annual Japanese Calendars exhibition 2018 organized by the Embassy of Japan in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) at the RAC Gallery would continue till January 27.

The exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organized by the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan. This year, around 114 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association, Tokyo and various Japanese companies. The citizens can visit the exhibition from 9 am to 4 pm.

The calendars displayed feature various themes related to the Japanese traditional and contemporary arts, sports, automobiles, nature, cultural heritage and architecture. Since, every calendar is a piece of art, the Japan Calendar Association has tried its best to attract the viewers through different subjects and mediums. The exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan spread over centuries, but also exhibits the aesthetic features of Japanese printing technology.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan. The purpose of the exhibition is to share various aspects of Japanese culture and lifestyle with the people of Pakistan, he added.—APP