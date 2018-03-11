Japanese calendar exhibition starts

Quetta

Japanese consul from Karachi, Rishti Maruta Saturday said Japanese calendar exhibition would play a key role in strengthening friendly ties between Pakistan and Japan. While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Japan’s calendar exhibition, organized by the Japanese Consulate Karachi and Pak Japan Friendship Society in Pak-Japan Culture Center, Quetta, he said that these exhibitions would bring about positive evocative image of Japan.

The purpose of organizing this Japanese calendar exhibition was to apprise citizens of Balochistan about the beautiful lakes, waterfalls, cultural heritage, weather, customs and traditions of Japan. On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) William John Barkat, senior vice president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist Saleem Shahid, Head of journalism department of University of Balochistan Professor Suleiman Raja, Japan’s Deputy Consulate Yukuo Motsomoto, Japan Consul General of Balochistan Syed Nadeem Shah and other officials were also present.

He said ‘ I am delighted to attend this exhibition, it will highlight Japanese cultural heritage in Pakistan’. Japanese calendars exhibition will continue till 12th March, every morning from 11am to 12pm. While praising more than 100 Japanese calendars featuring diverse Japanese cultural and traditional heritage, guests including working women and students from different institutions and departments took keen interest in the exhibition, and thanked Pakistan Japan Friendship Society for organizing this healthy and spirited activity in Quetta, hoping they would continue to do such programs.—APP