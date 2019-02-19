Japanese calendar exhibition 2019 was big attraction

Salahuddin Haider

A full range of Japanese calendars for year 2019 displaying Japanese seasons, natural beauty, animal world, calendar for children, etc was held at the Japanese consulate general in Karachi Monday. The acting consul general Ashida Katsonori and vice president of the Pak-Japan business council Kalim Faooqui inaugurated by cutting a tape.

It was a major attraction, as dozens of school children, media personnel, and businessmen were witness to it. The event began with an enriching performance by Ashida alongwith two consulate girls.Drum beating in Japanese style thrilled the audience.

Share on: WhatsApp