Japanese business group keen to invest in Gwadar

Staff Reporter

Gwadar/Karachi

Milestone, Real Estate Developer, a trusted name with longstanding experience in construction, has connected key Japanese investors for the first time in Pakistan, following the Chinese, with Gwadar Development Authority today. The visiting Japanese delegation expressed a huge interest in real estate, tourism, beach area development, golf course development, infrastructure development, and public private partnerships especially in Karachi and Gwadar.

The visiting delegation comprised Atsushi Isutani, representative senior managing director COSMO EC CO. Ltd, Yukio Nishihata, director BROS JAPAN, Shinjiro Nakano, president and CEO ANGLES NATIONAL GOLF CLU, Syed Rehan Ali, director BROS JAPAN, and Umer Khalid, managing partner and CEO of Milestone. They met with government of Pakistan Ministry of Maritime Affairs Chairman Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Gwadar Free Zone Company Limited deputy general manager, Peter Hu and director general Gwadar Development Authority Dr. Sajjad Hussain Baloch at Gwadar.

It may be noted that Gwadar Development Authority, (GDA), is a public and government sector corporation responsible for providing municipal services in Gwadar City, while China Overseas Port Holding Company manages the port operations, and is responsible for selling and developing the free zone area.

