Japanese ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday, according to military’s media wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan especially collaboration/partnership in Humanitarian assistance were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

Gen Bajwa stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Army chief also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-seeks-productive-ties-with-all-regional-players-coas-bajwa-tells-us-delegation/