Japanese Ambassador inaugurates painting exhibition at RAC

Rawalpindi

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai Monday inaugurated a painting exhibition titled “Landscapes of Pakistan” by Pride of Performance artist Ghulam Mustafa organized here under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). Ghulam Mustafa’s prime love has been landscape painting. Carving his identity in the genre, he belongs to the distinguished group of landscape painters that flourished in Lahore.

Ghulam Mustafa ex-Executive Director, Punjab Arts Council is acknowledged for his spontaneity and expertise in lifting whatever arrests his attention. His works of the old Lahore city vividly capture shifting light and shadows, the textures and patina left on alley walls by the passage of time and the hubbub of streets and the ding of everyday life.

Ghulam Mustafa having 40 years experience in the field of art & culture is a world renowned artist who has done several exhibitions worldwide including USA, China, Japan, U.K, Dubai, Kuwait and India etc. He is known as master of Landscape and achieved President’s Pride of Performance in 2002.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Japanese Ambassador said that it was an honor to inaugurate today’s exhibition titled “Landscape of Pakistan” by a senior artist of Pakistan.

For achieving excellence in his artistic endeavors, Ghulam Mustafa’s work was recognized at all level as he was conferred President’s Award for Pride of Performance which speaks the quality of his creativity, he said.

Today’s exhibition is titled as Landscape of Pakistan but, the visitors have noticed some eye catching landscapes of Japan as well. The government of Japan had also invited Mustafa on Japan visit in 2009 and by availing that opportunity he had closely observed the nature and landscapes of Japan which was reflected here today in this exhibition too, he added.

“I was told that Mustafa has done more than 21 solo and group exhibitions in Pakistan as well as abroad including Japan.—APP