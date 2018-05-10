Japanese ambassador appreciates Pakistans’ role in fight against terrorism

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Japan enjoy genial relations validated by trade and cooperation between the two nations.

He was speaking to Takashi Kuria, Japanese Ambassador who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the role of Parliamentary diplomacy, he remarked that the Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and Japan at National Assembly of Pakistan exhibits the notion of commitment to strong bilateral relations between both the countries.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in global fight against terrorism.

He further said Pakistan is an important pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.—APP

