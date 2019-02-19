Japan Vice Chief of Joint Staff visits PAF headquarters

Staff Reporter

Vice Chief of Joint Staff, Japan Self Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Takashi MOTOMATSU Tuesday visited Air Headquarters here. On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, a Directorate of Public Relations Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release said.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour. Later on, he called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest. Lieutenant General Takashi MOTOMATSU appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

The air chief briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenization projects being taken up by PAF in recent years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and defence ties to strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries in general and two air forces in particular.

It may be mentioned that this visit has been the first in seven years by any Japanese military dignitary.

