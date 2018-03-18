Japan Tobacco to buy Russia cigarette maker

Tokyo

Japan Tobacco Inc agreed to buy Russia’s Donskoy Tabak for 90bn roubles ($1.6bn), strengthening its leading position in the country as competition from cigarette alternatives erodes its domestic market share.

Donskoy Tabak has a 7% share in Russia, the world’s third-largest tobacco market, Japan Tobacco said in a statement yesterday.

The Tokyo-based company already controls about one-third of the cigarette business in Russia, where tax increases and restrictions on smoking in public places have taken a toll.

Japan Tobacco has been grappling with domestic and global headwinds that have impacted the industry’s sales and profitability. ts dominance in the Japanese tobacco market has been challenged as rivals’ high-tech products.—Agencies