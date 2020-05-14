Japan to provide 5th cache of $4m assistance to fight Covid-19

Zubair Qureshi

The Government of Japan has decided to provide fifth cache of assistance worth USD 4,000,320 to the Government of Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support its efforts in combating the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Prior to this grant assistance, the Government of Japan has provided a total assistance of USD 3,410,000 to Pakistan through UNICEF, IOM, IFRC and UNHCR for a similar support.

Through this grant assistance, the UNOPS will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by considering the situation on the ground as well as the request it received from the Government of Pakistan. This support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly, which will help in reducing and delaying the local transmission of it. Hence, minimizing the serious illness and associated deaths due to Covid-19. Furthermore, it will also strengthen the ongoing health services during the fast approaching peak period of the pandemic and will help in minimizing its socio-economic impact.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori while appreciating the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19 has stated that the latest assistance by the Government of Japan would support Pakistan’s efforts towards defeating this lethal virus pandemic.

The ambassador stressed upon the need of taking more collective measures by the international community to fight out this disease. He further stated that the Government of Japan, in light of our long-standing friendship, would continue to provide its support to the Government of Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against Covid-19 but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic cooperation.