Japan to offer 70 programmes for Pakistani trainees: Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Japan has decided to offer 70 training programmes for around 120 Pakistani trainees, which will be held either in Japan or implemented online, as a part of development cooperation for further progress of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori has stated that these exceptionally wide variety training programmes can be achieved as a result of a long succession of more than 60 years track record, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

“I would like all participants to make maximum use of this opportunity, even in challenging times”, said the ambassador.

He hoped that these participants who will broaden their knowledge in Japan could contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.

The programmes widely cover various sectors from social needs such as education, health, water resources, environment and human development, to industrial needs such as agriculture, energy, transportation and ICT, said the statement. Governance, disaster risk reduction and gender are also covered.

The number and condition of participants and terms are set according to the target of each course, said teh statement.

The programmes for Pakistan have been implemented since 1957 and approximately 6,000 Pakistani people participated in them.

The programmes are implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organisations.