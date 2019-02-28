Japan to be followed

Big claps and kudos to JAPAN and JAXA [Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency] on their latest mission to Ryugu. The Hayabusa2 spacecraft has now successfully touched down on the asteroid Ryugu. In fact the Japanese mission is quite interesting and completely inspiring. And Hayabusa2 has been engaged on the great mission to get the clues to the origin of the solar system and that of life on Mother Earth. So many interesting things have just started unfolding now and the media houses are now greatly discussing the whole episode.

It is really time to talk about such great scientific things that have been the pillars of strength in the matter of developing the world. As a student some time ago, I with fellow students and teachers had gone on a beautiful trip to the places like Kanyakumari, Chennai, Trivandrum, Bangalore and Mumbai. And that was almost like a scientific and interesting tour altogether because we students had bumped into science parks, zoos and planetariums en route. That was the real WOW factor and I am still getting inspired from these stories.

Having talked about this experiment, the Asian region having been hit by internal conflicts and terrorism should be put on the front burner in the matter of developing scientific activities. The fact is that science and its advances will not only strengthen the whole international community but will also enable the people to live in a healthy and wealthy manner.

Therefore, all the Asian nations like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka should draw up the bigger scientific plans starting right away. As a result of this in the process, the whole Asian region and the people will come much stronger on the international stage on the major fronts like education, knowledge, science, health, wealth and economy to name a few.

P.S. SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

