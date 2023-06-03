Japan records hottest spring in history, blaming global warming

Japan recently witnessed its hottest spring on record, according to the national weather agency. The Japan Meteorological Agency revealed that average temperatures during the months of March, April, and May were 1.59 degrees Celsius (34.9 Fahrenheit) higher than the long-term average. This exceptional heatwave marked the warmest spring since the agency began tracking comparable data in 1898.

The agency attributed this unprecedented warmth to the combined effects of greenhouse gases and the El Nino phenomenon, which have been driving temperatures to new heights globally. The rising prevalence of record-level temperatures is a consequence of ongoing global warming and is anticipated to become even more frequent in the future.

In addition to the land temperatures, the agency also highlighted that average sea-surface temperatures around Japan during the same months were among the third-highest recorded since 1982, indicating the widespread impact of the warming trend.

The United Nations recently reported a high probability that the five-year period from 2023 to 2027 will be the warmest ever recorded.—AFP