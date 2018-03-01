Japan provides $ 3.5m to educate 15,000 out-of-School children

Mohammad Arshad

Japanese government will provide $ 3.5 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for supporting its initiative to provide Quality Alternative Education to out-of-school children and adolescents in Pakistan.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged here today between Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan and Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan and Mr. Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The grant will be used by UNICEF during its new country programme (2018-2022), to establish 400 centres under the Alternative Learning Programme (ALP), led by the Government of Pakistan.

Nearly 15,000 adolescents between ages 9 to 16 as well as younger children would get a second chance to quality primary education at these centres to be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces. It would also help these children and adolescents to be mainstreamed into the regular education system at the lower secondary and secondary level.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Takashi Kurai said, “Education plays a critical role not only for the development of individual talents and ability but for the overall economic development of nation. For the purpose of ensuring inclusive and quality education for all, Japan will continue to support improvement of education in Pakistan and I do believe that the society in which everyone shines will be achieved.” JICA Chief Representative Yasuhiro Tojo said: “Non-Formal Education (NFE) has been a consistent priority of JICA since 2004. Our on-going technical assistance has multiple aspects including inputs to Pakistan Education Statistics to plan, implement and monitor NFE interventions across Pakistan through an integrated credible source of information.