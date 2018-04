Japan PM Abe back on the ropes as second scandal grows

Tokyo, Japan, :Japan’s premier was facing fresh pressure Monday as new polls showed a second cronyism scandal has sent his approval ratings nosediving, and thousands of protesters rallied for his resignation. Shinzo Abe looked to have weathered the storm over a first scandal on the cut-price sale of government land, with his approval ratings starting to creep back up after dropping to record lows. But a second favouritism row has now erupted into the headlines, reigniting the debate on whether Abe has the backing to win a third term as party chief in September and become the country’s longest-serving premier. On Monday, a poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed Abe’s disapproval rating at 52 percent, up from 48 percent a month earlier, with his approval rating at just 31 percent. And a weekend poll by Kyodo News showed public support down by 5.4 percentage points to 37 percent, his second worst showing in the outlet’s polling since he took office in 2012. On Saturday, thousands turned out to an unusually large demonstration in front of the national parliament, calling on Abe to resign over the twin scandals. The latest furore involves allegations that Abe wielded his influence to help a friend open a veterinary school, claims that the premier has fiercely rejected. But last week an official document emerged describing the school as “an issue that involves the prime minister,” reheating allegations that Abe used his influence to secure the permit for the school.

Orignally published by APP