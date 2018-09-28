ISLAMABAD : Japan pledges to contribute USD 2.7 mln to support UNHCR’s refugee programme in Pakistan

The Government of Japan has pledged a contribution of USD 2.7 million to support UNHCR’s refugee programme in Pakistan.

Japan Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Takashi Kurai and UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela will sign the agreement.

The signing ceremony will take place on Wednesday 3 October 2018 at 10:45am at UNHCR premises in the diplomatic enclave, close to Saudi Embassy.

