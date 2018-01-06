Japan not opposed to CPEC, supports stability in Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The government of Japan is not opposed to China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) rather expects the project to contribute to the region’s economic stability and people’s prosperity. Deputy Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Mr Ando Toshihide said this while briefing the ‘pen journalists’ in an exclusive meeting. Mr Toshihide was briefing the media persons about the Foreign Minister Mr Taro Kono’s meetings during his visit to Pakistan. DHM of Japan embassy Mr Junya Matsuura and senior officials of the embassy were also present on the occasion.

Japan MOFA’s representative while seeing no objection in the project, however, expressed his government’s keenness to see the project more open, transparent and financially viable. To a question, he said the Foreign Minister Kono’s was first high profile visit by a Japan’s Foreign Minister in nine years and the government of Japan attached high importance to this visit. Our team engaged Pakistan’s authorities on a wide range of issues ranging from war on terror to Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) to Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT). We highly appreciate role of the Pakistani soldiers and civilians in war on terror and acknowledge their sacrifices, he said.

The year 2017 saw the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and Japan is committed to extending all out support to Pakistan in democracy, stability and rule of law, said Toshihide. He also reiterated his government’s support to the upcoming general elections of 2018 in Pakistan.

Already, Japan’s assistance in various social welfare projects and cooperation in health and energy sectors is underway, he said. In the Foreign Minister’s meetings with Pakistan’s authorities global issues also came under discussion like situation in Afghanistan and North Korea.

According to him, Japan’s FM called upon the Pakistani government to apply maximum pressure on the North Korean government to refrain from war hysteria. Abduction of Japan’s nationals back in 1970s also came under discussion with the Pakistani government he said.