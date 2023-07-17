Japan issued heatstroke alerts on Sunday to tens of millions of people as near-record high temperatures scorched swathes of the country, while torrential rain pummelled other regions. National broadcaster NHK warned viewers that the heat was at life-threatening levels, as temperatures soared to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in some places, including the capital Tokyo.

“Please stay hydrated and use air conditioners appropriately, and refrain from outings that seem difficult,” a news presenter said. The government issued heatstroke alerts for 20 of the country’s 47 prefectures, mainly in the east and southwest, affecting tens of millions of people. —Agencies