Japan is inspiring

During my schooldays in the late 1980s [when I was in Class 5 in my native district of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India], we as students had often admired the fact that matchbox-sized TVs were available in Japan and that those TVs were the creative abilities of Japan. Then just imagine the kind of impact the Japanese technology has been making on others.

The fact that Japan is true inspiration to the world cannot be denied. The way Japan had emerged stronger from the sad historical background on various fronts – like phoenix says it all.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

