Japan Int’l Coop Agency Mission due to visit Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) mission working in Iraq shall send its five member high-level team of water experts this month to study water resource management and governance to Pakistan, especially the Punjab. This mission will also examine the details of participatory irrigation management model in the Punjab through the platform of Punjab Irrigation & Drainage Authority (PIDA).

A spokesman of PIDA disclosed this in a statement issued here today. According to the spokesman, the study mission will be comprised of three officials from Ministry of Water Resources of Iraq along with two Japanese water experts.

The mission will visit University of Agriculture Faisalabad, offices of area water board LCC (West) Circle, Faisalabad and farmer organization at Nasrana Distributary on April 12 to learn from their experiences.

The Deputy General Manager of PIDA Mr. Shaiq Hussain Abidi will act as Coordinator to the delegation.

The participatory model of irrigation is being practiced successfully in the Punjab for the last more than 15 years through active participation of farmers who are managing their different canal affairs by themselves, concluded the spokesman.