Japan inflation slows in April to 0.7pc

Tokyo

Japan’s consumer prices edged up 0.7 percent in April, government data showed Friday, weaker than in previous months and still far below a longstanding target. Tokyo has struggled to achieve the two percent inflation rate thought crucial to boosting the world’s third largest economy.

The Bank of Japan last month dropped its timeframe for achieving the longstanding inflation goal. Government data released Friday showed the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 0.7 percent in April, down from 0.9 percent in the previous month. That was slightly lower than market expectations of 0.8 percent. With fresh food and energy stripped out, prices rose by even less—just 0.4pc in April, the ministry said. —AFP