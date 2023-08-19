Japan’s consumer price inflation eased to 3.1 percent year on year in July, in line with market expectations, government data showed Friday.

The figure for the world’s third-largest economy, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, followed a 3.3-percent reading in June.

Stripping out fresh food and energy, Japan’s prices rose 4.3 percent, data published by the internal affairs ministry showed.

Friday’s core consumer price index figure matched market expectations of 3.1 percent recorded in a Bloomberg survey.

Prices for processed food, telecommunication costs and hotel rates rose while electricity bills declined.—AFP