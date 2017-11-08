Japan has its independent foreign policy, doesn’t follow US: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai has said that Japan does not follow USA as it has its own independent foreign policy that revolves around the mutual interests. He was speaking in a ‘Public Talk’ arranged by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) under the topic of “Japan-Pakistan Relationship: 65 years and beyond” here on Tuesday.

Takashi Kurai said that Japan believes in cooperation with every nation weather it’s USA or any other country. “We believe in increasing the mutual interests and corporation with all regional countries and well, he added. Replying to a question he said Japan do not have any intentions to link its economic policy to a specific security issue, we believe to provide assistance in all scenarios weather its terrorism or any natural calamity. He said Japan’s security policy is to always help the countries with internal security matters and we do not intend to do it alone but with the help of other countries. Responding to a question about CPEC he said that Japan believes that CPEC is a potential project.

It will connect the region and will provide it with economic stability. He, however, emphasized that transparency regarding this project should be maintained. “Japan is in favour of every mutual agreement between the countries that deals with the hope of progressive future”, he added. Replying to a question about Indian atrocities Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), he said Japan does not involve in the territorial disputes between the two countries.—APP

