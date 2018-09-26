Japan hands over a blood donation vehicle to Afzaal Memorial

Staff Reporter

The Government of Japan handed over a secondhand blood donation vehicle to Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation for “The Project for Provision of Secondhand Blood Donation Vehicle to Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation”in the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) on 25th September 2018.

The Handing-Over Ceremony took place at the Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation in Karachi, in the presence of Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, Dr. Asim Qidwai, CEO of AMTF and Mr. Ateeq Ur Rehman, Executive Director of AMTF.

The Grant has been provided through ‘Re-cycling Grant Scheme’ which aims to contribute to economic and social development, providing the assistance through the re-use of used equipment. The vehicle for this project has been donated by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy, based in Japan.

The main purpose behind this project is also to create an awareness on the importance of blood donation amongst the people residing in Karachi as well as to ensure a safe methodology of blood donation, in a completely hygienic environment.

At the handover ceremony, Mr. Isomura sincerely hoped that the Blood Donation Vehicle provided by the grant would greatly improve medical services in Karachi and save many people from blood-related diseases. He also wished that this support from Japan would further strengthen the cordial relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Under GGP scheme, Japan has funded up to 380 projects in Pakistan since 1989 and this is the 19th GGP project completed by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi since 2009.

