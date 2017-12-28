Japan FM to visit Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro KONO will visit the pay a two day official visit to Pakistan on January 3-4. This is the first visit of a Japanese Foreign Minister to Pakistan since 2009.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister will meet his counterpart and high dignitaries of Pakistan, and discuss matters of bilateral relations as well as regional and international situation.

The Government of Japan is of the view that Pakistan plays an important role for peace and prosperity of the region and that coordination and cooperation between two countries should be further promoted with this in mind.

This visit is expected to reconfirm and strengthen the traditionally friendly relationships between Japan and Pakistan.