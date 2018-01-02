Japan FM due tomorrow

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono will pay a two day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday.

During his stay in Pakistan Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet his counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif and will discuss the matter of bilateral relation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interests. Foreign Minister Kono will also pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal stated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952, Pakistan-Japan relations have steadily progressed in political, economic, trade and other fields.