Japan extends grant assistance for economic development, airport security

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Japanese government has extended grant assistance worth $ 27,379,515 to Pakistan for the two projects namely Economic and Social Development Programme (for provision of meteorological equipment) and project for the Improvement of Airport Security (Phase-2). Secretary Economic Affairs Division Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jillani, and Charge d’ affairs ad interim at the Embassy of Japan Takashi Harada signed the Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussion on behalf of their Governments here on Tuesday.

Grant Agreement for the project for Improvement of Airport Security (Phase 2) was also signed by Mr. Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan Office and Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division. Officials from the Aviation Division & Civil Aviation Authority also attended the signing ceremony.

Japanese Non-Project Grant Aid for the Economic and Social Development Programme worth of JPY ¥ 500 Million (approx. equivalent to US$ 4,733,694) The non-project grant aid will be utilized to procure meteorological equipments for Pakistan Meteorological Department for installation in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

These meteorological equipments will be utilized for data acquisition to make products for weather forecasting/advisories/severe weather warnings. Secretary, Economic Affairs Division appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

Japanese Grant Aid for the project for Improvement of Airport Security (Phase 2) worth of JPY 2,392 Million (approx. equivalent to US$ 22,645,821) Considering challenging security situation faced by Pakistan for the last many years, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is in process of re-engineering security of airports and up-gradation of security equipments in line with the international standards, so that gradually every airport of Pakistan will fall in the category of safe and secure airport of the world.

This grant project will definitely help to improve security at international airports of Pakistan through installation of these equipments. Thus, utilization of this grant will pave the way to safeguard, passengers, their belongings, airlines and its assets, aircraft, national assets and functionaries from the acts of unlawful interference.