Japan envoy pays farewell call on President

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Takashi Kurai paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi upon completion of his tenure in Pakistan.

The President commended the Ambassador’s active role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President expressed satisfaction over the increasing high level exchanges between the two countries.

He emphasized on enhancing cooperation in political, economic and commercial sectors with a view to promote trade and investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, as well as enhancing connectivity through participation in various projects.

Outgoing Ambassador said that the Japan-Pakistan relations are characterized by mutual respect and support.

Share on: WhatsApp