Japan embassy celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s birthday, first after his enthronement Pakistan to be among top countries sending its workforce to Japan: Ambassador Matsuda

Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori and Mrs Matsuda Kuninori Thursday evening hosted a reception to celebrate 60th birthday of His Majesty Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

His Majesty will turn 60 on Sunday, February 23, 2020. A large number of Pakistani dignitaries including ministers, lawmakers, officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners attended the reception and hoped under the new emperor the country would make further progress and successfully meet the regional and global challenges.

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while Special Assistant to PM on Information & Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, former Speaker NA Gauhar Ayub Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Senator Dr Wasim Shehzad, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Switzerland Thomas Kolly, Italy’s ambassador-designate Andreas Ferrarese, The Netherlands envoy Wouter Plomp, France DHM Yves Manville and many others were among the noted guests of the evening.

Besides a large number of Japan nationals and staff of the embassy in traditional Japan attire were also there to serve and guide the guests. While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Matsuda expressed his wish to further strengthening bilateral relations based on Skilled Foreign Workers and Technical Intern System introduced last year.

He also expected more Pakistani people to visit Japan especially on the occasion of 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympics. In the years to come, he said Pakistan is going to be among the top countries sending its workforce to Japan.