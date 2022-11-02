Japan embassy celebrates 68th Self-Defence Forces Day

Khurram Dastgir highlights Japan’s role for betterment, development of Pakistan

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan at a reception marking 68th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) Day paid rich tributes to the Japanese leadership in supporting Pakistan’s industry as well as science and technology.

He was addressing the ceremony as the chief guest.

Japan not only played a vital role in our industrial uplift, the country also played a major role in providing humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in its hour of difficulty.

The reception hosted by Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro and Mrs. WADA Naoko turned out to be a lively gathering of friends and diplomats who had come not only to greet the couple but also to enjoy sushi and prawns, two delights at all the Japanese receptions.

Defence Attaché, Colonel Yamamoto Hidetaka represented the Japan Self-Defence Forces at the Embassy.

The senior most three-star General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir was among the guests of honour in the reception.

Dastgir said that economic relations between Pakistan and Japan are strong and it is high time to refresh this very positive friendship to enhance people-to-people contact.

He said the time was ripe for the Japanese companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s investment-friendly climate.

The reception was attended by the military officials as well as Ministers, parliamentarians, senior members of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

While speaking on the occasion, Colonel Yamamoto Hidetaka said both Pakistan and Japan enjoyed exemplary relations not only in trade and industrial sector they were also engaged in military training and defence cooperation.

He expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan government for playing a supportive role in evacuation of the Japanese nationals from Kabul last year in the wake of Taliban takeover last year.

JSDF Day was originally celebrated when the Japan Defense Agency (upgraded to the Ministry in 2007) and the JSDF were established on July 1st, 1954, but the date has been changed to November 1st as the JSDF are expected to respond to natural disasters such as frequent typhoons in summer season in Japan.